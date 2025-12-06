Hornets take down Raptors for second-time this season, get win no. 7 on the year

After two straight disappointing losses, the Charlotte Hornets were set to match up with the 15-8 Toronto Raptors who were coming off losses in 3 of their last 4.

The Hornets would be lacking guard depth in their matchup north of the border, with Tre Mann and Collin Sexton both missing Friday night's matchup.

After being excellent in first quarters to start the season, the Hornets had struggled lately, and Friday night was no different. They recorded less than 20 points in the first for the second straight night, and the second overall time this season. Headed into the second quarter, they trailed Toronto 24-18.

While their first quarters have been a struggle, the Hornets second quarters are beginning to become a strong suit. They recorded 35 second quarter points to hold an 11 point lead headed into the half, an 18 point swing between the first two quarters.

The Hornets are averaging 33.8 second quarter points in their previous five games, which would place them in the lead for second quarter scoring, 2.3 points ahead of the Miami Heat.

While they kept their lead in the third quarter, star LaMelo Ball left and was declared out for the remainder of the night with left ankle soreness shortly into the second half. Ball was looking to have another good scoring night after struggling since returning from injury, with 11 points and 3 assists.

The Hornets led by seven headed into the fourth quarter, and their last two first round picks took over.

The Hornets went on a 31-10 run in the first quarter, with Tidjane Salaun recording 13 fourth quarter points, and Kon Knueppel recording 8. It put the game well out of reach, and the Hornets strolled to their 7th win of the season.

Tidjane Salaun

For the first time in his young NBA career, Tidjane recorded back-to-back-to-back double-digit performances, putting in a career-high 21 points in the win on Friday night.

Salaun has looked like a completely different player since returning from the G-League, averaging 14.7 points on 63.6% from the field and 64.3% from three.

