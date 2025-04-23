Is Nickeil Alexander-Walker an ideal fit for the Charlotte Hornets?
The Hornets haven't been too active in free agency for many years now, but could this be the year where that changes?
It might not be, but if the Hornets were to take a look at some players at free agency, then Nickeil Alexander-Walker should be a player the Hornets target this off-season.
Alexander-Walker has logged six seasons in the NBA and has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, and currently the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It's his third season with the Timberwolves and he's averaging numbers of 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.1% from three this season. Alexander-Walker is just one of 11 players who also played all 82 games this season.
So with all that in mind, should the Hornets pursue the 26-year-old guard? Absolutely.
Alexander-Walker is a player that meets multiple needs for the Hornets, which starts with defense. The Hornets were one of the worst defensive teams this past season and adding a player that is known to be a good wing defender would be a great first step to fixing that problem.
Another aspect in which the 26-year-old guard can make a difference is his shooting. Alexander-Walker has shot better than 36% from three in each of the past three seasons. The Hornets finished close to last in the NBA this past season in three-point percentage.
Durability is another thing that should be noted. Over the last two seasons, he hasn't missed a single game, which puts him in a very rare category.
The Hornets have been one of the NBA's most injured teams over the past three seasons, so identifying guys who have proven to stay on the floor is key moving forward.
The Hornets could use Alexander-Walker in multiple different lineups with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and others, and make a substantial impact on both sides of the ball.
One of the interesting things to think about will be his potential payday this summer, as it's unclear how many teams will be in pursuit, and the type of money that will be on the table.
Alexander-Walker's length, size, and versatility, matched with his shooting and defensive instincts, make a perfect fit for what the Hornets and Charles Lee are looking for.
