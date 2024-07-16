Report | Hornets "Expected" To Waive Reggie Jackson
Following the re-signing of Seth Curry, the likelihood that Reggie Jackson will suit up in purple and teal now appears unlikely. According to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer, Reggie Jackson who was traded to Charlotte Hornets on draft night in exchange for three 2nd round draft picks is "Expected" to be waived.
Waiving Jackson gives the Charlotte Hornets more room in their backcourt, which has become quite crowded after being sparse for years. The Hornets now have three true point guards—Ball, Micic, and Simpson (on a two-way contract)—as well as three combo guards—Mann, Smith Jr., and Curry. This group of six doesn't include Cody Martin, who played point guard last season but is now expected to play more on the wing.
There is no replacing LaMelo Ball if he gets injured again. However, compared to last season when they had to rely on rookie Nick Smith, an injured Frank Ntilikina and a semi-retired Ish Smith, Charlotte are now unquestionably deeper.
The reason Jackson won't have been waived yet is likely because Jeff Peterson will be wanting to see if he can use him as a trade chip. If nothing comes to fruition and Reggie Jackson is waived, it will mark the second time in the past 18 months he has been traded to Charlotte only to never play for them.
