Charlotte Hornets Re-Sign Seth Curry to One-Year Deal
After testing free agency, Seth Curry has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets. Curry, a Charlotte native, was traded to Charlotte on deadline day in February in the PJ Washington deal.
Curry played in eight games as a Hornet post-deadline before he was shut down for the season with an ankle injury. In those eight games Curry averaged nine points, two assists, and nearly two rebounds in 19 minutes of court time per contest. His on-court production has slipped, but Curry's veteran leadership will be key to a young Charlotte roster with budding talent filling the backcourt.
The 14-year veteran will split time in Charlotte's guard rotation with LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, Vasilije Micic, Tre Mann, Cody Martin, KJ Simpson, Nick Smith Jr. and Reggie Jackson. The back court is crowded, but Curry brings a veteran presence that the team desperately needs. He will slot nicely into a role as the locker room's OG alongside Taj Gibson. The team still lacks front court depth as the roster comes into focus, and another move may follow the Curry signing to break up the log jam in the back court.
Curry's homecoming story is endearing. Charlotte loves to root for their native sons, and the Curry family is royalty in the Queen City. Seth Curry will get a chance to continue playing in the same uniform his father donned in the 80's and 90's, and for the same team he broadcasts today.
