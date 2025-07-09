Kon Knueppel makes SportsCenter appearance, details great fit with Charlotte Hornets
One of the biggest reasons the Charlotte Hornets selected Kon Knueppel was for his fit with the roster they have constructed. In a draft class full of high-ceiling players, even those who were still available like Ace Bailey or Tre Johnson, the Hornets selected someone who has a higher floor instead.
The biggest reason was that his skill set will make life easier for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, two players who thrive with spacing. Ball, in particular, has a perfect drive-and-kick partner now, potentially opening up a new layer of his passing game. The fit beside those two and Miles Bridges has Knueppel himself excited for what's to come.
"I feel good about my ability to complement the players we have on the roster," Knueppel said on SportsCenter. " We have super-talented young guys, LaMelo (Ball), Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller. I'm just going out there trying to make their lives easy and hopefully get out there and make some shots. It'll be great. I'm really looking forward to getting out on the court for training camp."
Right now, Knueppel is enjoying Summer League with the Hornets. He and fellow rookies Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner are getting to know each other and the NBA game alongside Tidjane Salaun and others.
