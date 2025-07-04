Tre Mann's Hornets deal considered one of NBA's biggest overpays in free agency
The Charlotte Hornets declined Tre Mann's qualifying option, thereby dropping his restricted status and making him easily available to everyone in the NBA. Then, they turned around and paid him $24 million for three years. That's not uncommon in the NBA, but it was perhaps a bit of a surprise to see it happen here.
According to Bleacher Report insider Andy Bailey, Mann's contract is one of the five biggest overpays in free agency this year. He ranked it alongside the Jaren Jackson Jr. extension, the Dennis Schroder deal, Jakob Poeltl's deal, and Myles Turner's Milwaukee Bucks contract.
Bailey did admit that with a rising salary cap, Mann's cost isn't all that bad. It's roughly 5% of the overall cap, which is not terrible for a 24-year-old who can easily live up to the modest billing the Hornets have given him.
"It's just that his career to this point suggested this number might come in a little closer to the minimum," Bailey said. "Mann did average 14.1 points last season, but that was in just 13 games. For his career, he's averaged 9.4 with a well-below-average effective field-goal percentage and a low free-throw-attempt rate."
He's never been even an average box plus/minus player in any of his four seasons, either. "And that's thanks in large part to a lack of defensive counting stats, something he may never be able to remedy at his size (6'3" with a 6'4" wingspan)," Bailey said.
Mann's breakout with Charlotte was cumulatively about half an NBA season. He played really well during those games before going down with a back injury early in the 2024-25 season, but the Hornets didn't pay him like a player with a questionable injury history and more bad than good on his resume.
Still, at just $24 million over three years for a bench guard, this isn't the worst deal in free agency. In fact, it's not even the worst deal the Hornets have given out before, as there have been plenty worse contracts handed out.
