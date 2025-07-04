Is Jeff Peterson setting up for a big-time move for the Hornets?
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most active teams in the NBA so far this offseason. They have made numerous trades, signed free agents, and have been accumulating assets in the midst of it all.
It's an offseason that has been very unlike the last few offseasons, in which they have just been focusing on drafting high in the lottery without adding supplementary pieces.
Now, Hornets GM Jeff Peterson might be cooking up something different. Is there a chance that he is accumulating all of these assets to make a move next season in a very gettable East?
Playoff injuries have thrown the Eastern Conference into chaos for next season. The Pacers, Celtics, and Bucks are no longer considered title contenders because of torn Achilles injuries to various players.
Only the Cavaliers and the Knicks look stable from last year, and that could signal to Charlotte that a midseason trade could spice things up in the Eastern Conference.
Charlotte has added some tradable contracts to the roster this season. Tre Mann is on a very tradable deal, only making $7.4 million next season. Collin Sexton is a nice midlevel deal that could be added in a big move, as well.
What would that big move be? Right now, it's unclear. The 2025 season will be the first full season in which teams are afraid of moving into the second apron of the luxury tax, so there will be panic trades made at the deadline.
The Hornets have accumulated enough assets to take advantage of those panic trades. Would they be able to trade their combination of young players and draft picks to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Something like that is no longer out of the realm of possibility thanks to the work that Peterson has done. It seems like the Hornets are finally finished being a perennial lottery team. They're going to try to win games, now.
