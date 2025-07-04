Dennis Rodman’s son lands Summer League shot with the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a promising 2025 NBA Draft class and will enter Summer League with no shortage of new faces looking to make an impression. But the most interesting addition didn’t come from the draft board.
Instead, it’s DJ Rodman — the 24-year-old son of Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman — who’s bringing some extra attention to the Hornets’ Summer League roster.
Rodman played four years at Washington State before making the move to USC for his final season.
He wasn’t exactly lighting it up with the Trojans, putting up about 6 points, four boards, and an assist each game. But he did shoot well — hitting around 41% from the field and draining 36% of his three-pointers.
Standing 6-foot-6, he’s got the size to play on the wing and offers some versatility, which could be just what the Hornets are looking for as they try to fill out their roster.
The Hornets’ Summer League squad already has plenty of fresh faces with this year’s draft picks and young guys fighting for a role. But Rodman’s last name alone is enough to turn heads, and now he’ll get his shot to prove he belongs once the games tip off in Vegas.
What Rodman lacks in college stats, he makes up for with hustle and competitiveness — traits his dad was known for throughout his Hall of Fame career. If he can bring that same energy and show growth in Summer League, he could carve out a role and surprise some people.
Though the odds are against him making the Hornets’ final roster, there’s no denying the spotlight that comes with the Rodman name.
The Hornets kick off Summer League next week in Las Vegas.
