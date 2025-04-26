Why should future free agents view Charlotte as a gold mine?
"This is a gold mine. This is special." Taj Gibson said when asked if more free agents should come play for the Charlotte Hornets.
These comments stuck with me over the last couple of weeks. Gibson is a seasoned veteran, playing in cities such as Chicago, New York City, Detroit, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., and Oklahoma City during his 15-year career.
Yet, he still mentioned Charlotte to be a gold mine.
The team has never been a big free agent destination, with its biggest recent signings being Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre. So, after Taj's comments, why should free agents want to play in Charlotte?
The fanbase
The city of Charlotte has one of the most passionate fanbases I have ever seen.
While many laughed off Taj's comments and believed it to be false, it's completely understandable. The Hornets have not had a playoff team in nearly ten years, and have not won a playoff series since 2002.
Despite this, the fans continue to pack the Spectrum Center every single game. Though I only covered around ten games in person this season, every single one I attended had a playoff atmosphere. There is a deep love in the city for this team, no matter how much they struggle.
February 7th, the first game after the NBA's Trade Deadline, the Hornets went down to the wire with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
A game winning shot from Miles Bridges was one of the loudest crowd pops I believe I have ever heard.
If a 19 win team is drawing in a playoff level crowd, imagine a 50 win team...
A young, hungry roster
Jusuf Nurkic, 30, is the oldest rotational player on the squad. The core four of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, and Brandon Miller are 23, 27, 23, and 22. Tre Mann is 24, Nick Smith is 21, Moussa Diabate is 23, and Josh Green is 24.
Oh, and they have a top selection in this upcoming draft.
To put it shortly, this Hornets roster is YOUNG. Of those nine guys' names, only one has ever seen time in the playoffs, and that was Josh Green. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have both expressed a desire to be in the playoffs, and head coach Charles Lee is a two-time NBA champion who knows how to win.
Oh, about Lee.
Charles Lee
Yes, Lee was voted by the players as one of the worst coaches in basketball. It's understandable why players would think that, given that the team just went 19-63.
Let's be honest, Lee is not one of the worst coaches in the sport. He was dealt an awful hand this season with the team being shark-bitten by injuries, and when the squad was fully healthy (albeit no Mark Williams), they started 6-7.
Lee had the Hornets playing down to the wire and at a high level, no matter who was out there. They played hard, tough, and with a better roster, basketball that would have translated to winning.
His optimism is noticeable with every press conference, bringing a positive attitude no matter the result of the game. This is not something that goes unnoticed by players, and once the Hornets field a winning roster, players will see and want to play for the Hornets' coach.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charles Lee won't have a short leash with the Charlotte Hornets
What the Hornets cannot afford to happen this offseason
Overseas check-in: How are former Hornets players performing in Europe?
Three reasons why LaMelo Ball won't be traded this offseason