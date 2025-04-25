Three reasons why LaMelo Ball won't be traded this offseason
There are rampant LaMelo Ball trade rumors, but it's not likely that the Charlotte Hornets will trade him. They could do so this offseason, and there would be plenty of teams interested in him. It's been a common take for years that Ball needs to leave or should be traded, but here's why that won't happen.
Why LaMelo Ball isn't leaving the Hornets
1. He doesn't want to leave
In the modern NBA, star trade requests are common. But LaMelo Ball has made no such request, and he's not going to. He actually wants to stick it out.
He stated in his exit interview, “I know what I can do. Just being here, I loved it, the fans are amazing, the living situation has been amazing, everything has been solid, so all that ‘you need to leave’ and this and that…when you build something its never just gonna pop off and be the best thing, you gotta stay here, work it out, do what you gonna do, see what happens.” That sounds like someone who won't request a trade, so don't expect him to be moved.
2. The Hornets want to keep him
Ultimately, without a no-trade clause, Ball's word means nothing. If the Hornets want to move on, they will. Fortunately, they don't.
Charles Lee said after the season, "I'm one of his biggest fans and supporters. I love what Melo gave our team this year. People can say whatever they want about him, but I witnessed a guy who, in the face of adversity this year... every time he came to work, he was purposeful and intentional."
The front office has said they aren't shopping him, so there's no reason from the team perspective to expect a trade.
3. It wouldn't make sense
While Ball is on an expensive contract, he's still young. The Hornets, by trading him, would effectively be giving themselves a bunch of opportunities to draft someone as good as Ball.
Yes, more chances are good, but when you already have that star player, there's no reason to start again when that star is not even 24. If they wanted to build around someone else, that would make more sense, but trading a player to try and get a player on his level just doesn't make sense right now.
