Hornets Want Miles Bridges Back, but Are Open to Sign-and-Trade Options

Charlotte has submitted an offer to the veteran wing. Now, they wait for Bridges to give an answer.

Schuyler Callihan

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
It doesn't feel like Miles Bridges will be signing a new deal with the Charlotte Hornets, or anyone else for that matter anytime soon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on where things stand between the two, along with his value on the open market during an appearance on SportsCenter.

"Charlotte wants Miles Bridges back and they’ve made him an offer, they’ve negotiated with his reps. But it’s a negotiation. There are not teams right now with salary cap space to sign Bridges. He’s going to need a sign-and-trade which means he needs Charlotte to work with him on sending him somewhere but they'd have to get back something they want. They are certainly allowing him to go out in the marketplace, see what’s out there but there’s still very much a pathway for him to return to Charlotte. Their new GM Jeff Peterson, Charles Lee, their new coach, they’ve spent time with him. There’s a number of years they’d like to get this done at and so this may play out over a period of time, but they’d like Miles Bridges back.”

Last week, Peterson told local reporters, “I’ve made it very clear to Miles that we want him to remain as a Hornet.”

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

