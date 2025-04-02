All Hornets

Can the Hornets pull off a season sweep of Indiana? The ESPN BPI says chances are slim

The Hornets are not in a good spot to collect another win over the Pacers.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Charlotte Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries (3) brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Charlotte Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries (3) brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets will link up with the Indiana Pacers for the final time this season and surprisingly, Charlotte will be looking to complete the three-game series sweep.

What are the chances it happens?

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), the Hornets have just a 14% chance to pull off the upset, while the Pacers have an 86% chance to pick up their 45th win of the season.

The Pacers could be without Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner tonight, who are both listed as questionable. Seeing that their status is up in the air, I do find it a little shocking the Hornets aren't getting a little more love from the computers here even with this being on the road and having their own injury issues.

Charlotte's recent games

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Hornets put an end to their five-game losing skid on Monday with a 110-106 win over the Utah Jazz, who own the worst record in the entire NBA. Miles Bridges was the key to victory in that one as he nearly posted a triple-double, recording 26 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Center Mark Williams also continued his stellar play, going for 18 points and 13 rebounds. In his last two games combined, Williams has connected on 17/18 shots from the floor.

Indiana's recent games

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates the game winning basket in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After experiencing a mini three-game slide earlier this month, the Pacers have got back on track, winning nine of their past twelve games, with their only losses coming to the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Last Thursday, the Pacers burned the nets off by scoring 162 points in their win over Washington, which not only broke a franchise record but also was the highest-scoring regulation performance by a team since 2008.

