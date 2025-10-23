Stock up, stock down: Evaluations from the Hornets' season-opening win over Brooklyn
The Charlotte Hornets brought the energy to the season opener and took firm control early, leading to a 136-117 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
After each game this season, we will take a look around the roster and certain areas of the game with our stock report. On most nights, we'll highlight a little of the good and bad, but with tonight's dominant win, it's mostly stock up.
Stock up: C Ryan Kalkbrenner
Kalkbrenner had a great preseason, but I was stunned to see him get the start on opening night over Moussa Diabate. I'm not sure if he'll stick as the starter from start to finish, but it's a clear vote of confidence from the coaching staff, and he proved them right, posting a double-double in his debut with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while also chipping in three blocks.
Stock up: F Tidjane Salaun
It was a rather unimpressive preseason for Tidjane, but he looked like a completely different player tonight. For once, we saw him more under control and looked like the game had slowed down for him. I'm not ready to go all-in on him being a key part of this rotation yet, but he's off to a solid start.
Stock up: Three-point shooting
The Hornets have been one of the worst three-point shooting teams in recent years, but perhaps having a healthy roster is the secret recipe to unlock this group's ceiling from range. Charlotte finished the night connecting on 17 shots from downtown, with six different players knocking down at least two triples.
Stock down: Third quarter defense
After holding Brooklyn in check for the most part through the first half, the defense faltered and allowed a 37-point third quarter. Not a huge concern, considering they bounced back, but coming out of the half better defensively is certainly going to be something head coach Charles Lee is going to emphasize for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip things off at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can stream the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
