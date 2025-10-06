Charlotte Hornets suffer hefty defeat to defending champs in preseason opener
Hornets basketball was back on Sunday! Not quite at Spectrum Center, but at the North Charleston Coliseum. There was plenty to take away from the loss to the reigning NBA champion OKC Thunder.
Even though it was a preseason matchup, and many coaches, including OKC's Mark Daignault, like to rest their starters in early October, Hornets fans were treated to a starting lineup that they might see a lot this year. Take a look at the first five for both squads:
Charlotte Hornets
OKC Thunder
LaMelo Ball
Nikola Topic
Brandon Miller
Isaiah Joe
Kon Knueppel
Aaron Wiggins
Miles Bridges
Ousmane Dieng
Moussa Diabate
Jaylin Williams
Game Recap:
Right from the tip, it was a bad day for Charlotte on the defensive end. A mix of all kinds of miscommunications and off-ball mistakes gave OKC's end-of-the-bench squad confidence and rhythm early on.
Luckily, the Hornets themselves played some solid offense to start the game. Naturally, there were some hick-ups as a bunch of teammates who had never shared an NBA court before tried to get into their actions. But it was a noticeable step up from some of the ugly offensive games the Hornets faithful had to endure towards the tail end of last season.
LaMelo Ball sprinkled in some of his flamboyant step-back threes, Moussa Diabate had two emphatic throw-downs, and even the rookies gradually found their spots. That helped keep it somewhat close at the half, despite the dismal defensive showing, at 70-57.
After running a regular-season-like rotation throughout the first twenty minutes, Charles Lee sat Bridges, Ball, Miller, and Diabate from the third quarter onwards. That meant more opportunities to get a look at all of the newly acquired Hornets.
Apart from Mason Plumlee, who missed the start of training camp with an excused absence and joined the team just a few days ago, every newcomer from Spencer Dinwiddie to Sion James saw some minutes.
Ironically, the lineups Charles Lee fielded in the final quarter were the ones that brought the most energy. Kon Knueppel had by now settled in nicely, and with fellow Summer League winners like Liam McNeeley, KJ Simpson, and Ryan Kalkbrenner by his side, they anchored the Hornets' best defensive quarter of the game.
Still, OKC ended up scoring 28 points and never really had to fear a Charlotte comeback.
Top Scorers for the hosts: Knueppel (18), Kalkbrenner and Ball (11 each)
Best Player: Kon Knueppel
Many of the players who got in the game for the Hornets had some positive moments, but few managed to have a relatively steady performance like that of Kon Knueppel. It wasn't a perfect outing by any means, and there were sequences in which Knueppel's inexperience showed.
But his ability to bring consistent energy on both ends of the court, while already making the right decision more often or not, stood out. It remains to be seen how the rest of the preseason unfolds, but Kon's case for a starting spot could strengthen if he continues to deliver performances like these.
What's next?
The Hornets get another shot at OKC on Thursay, October 9th. That game will be played in Paycom Center, the Thunder's regular NBA arena, and tip-off at 8 pm.
No matter who ends up playing on that day, an improved defensive effort has to be the goal. For more takeaways from Charlotte's preseason opener and possible areas of improvement, click HERE.
