Hornets' Brandon Miller showed off something new and exciting to start camp
Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller might be on the verge of a breakout year. Reportedly fully healthy following wrist surgery in January, Miller, 22, is looking to build on an already-impressive NBA resumé through his first 101 games.
The former Alabama star has averaged 18.3 points per game in his career thus far for the Hornets. He finished No. 3 in NBA Rookie of the Year voting in 2023-24.
Everyone in Charlotte’s organization raves about Miller’s talent level. President of basketball operations Jeff Peterson recently said that Miller has Hall of Fame potential.
Non-Hornets people love Miller, too. Longtime NBA writer David Thorpe of TrueHoop recently said that Charlotte should be prioritizing Miller over LaMelo Ball as the franchise’s centerpiece.
Miller might very well have the mindset required to lead a team as its best player, as evidenced by new comments from Hornets head coach Charles Lee about Miller.
Hornets’ Charles Lee notices Brandon Miller evolving into an alpha
Speaking to reporters after Charlotte’s first training camp practice on Tuesday, Lee said some interesting stuff about Miller’s performance on Day 1.
"I saw a little bit more alpha come out of him,” Lee said.
"There were moments today where his group was either up or down (it's a pivotal moment), and instead of taking a backseat, he rallied the troops, told them what he needed. He took the ball in his hands. He wanted to guard the best players."
"There's a lot of situations in a game where you just need your best players to step up and want to take on the best matchup or they want the ball in their hands to make the right decision,” Lee continued. “He did that multiple times today, on top of also being a vocal leader."
"The time away from basketball, he was able to learn a ton. He was able to find his voice a little bit more by building those really strong relationships, and he showed it in a major way today here at practice."
Miller himself also spoke with the media after Charlotte’s first practice, emphasizing how much he’s enjoying the competitive nature of training camp.
After appearing in just 27 games last season due to the wrist ailment, the first order of business for Miller is to stay healthy in 2025-26. If that’s taken care of, the sky truly is the limit for him.
Next up for Miller and the Hornets is a preseason game on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
