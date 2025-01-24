All Hornets

ESPN BPI Predicts Hornets to Fall to the Blazers at Home

Another disappointing loss on the horizon for the Charlotte Hornets?

Schuyler Callihan

The Charlotte Hornets look to get back in the win column on Friday night as they begin their franchise-record nine-game homestand against the Portland Trail Blazers.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 40.8% chance to win tonight's game while the Trail Blazers have a 59.2% chance.

Probably the biggest reason for the percentage lean toward Portland is the uncertainty of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, who are each listed as questionable. The Hornets are already without Brandon Miller, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season earlier in the week. If Ball and Bridges are a go, it's a coin-flip type of a game.

Hornets' recent games

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.
Charlotte has played much better basketball of late, winning four of its last six. Their loss to Phoenix could have gone the other way in the win-loss column if they would have done more than post a 15-point fourth quarter. After winning three straight games, the Hornets got blitzed on Wednesday night in Memphis. They surrendered 78 first-half points and trailed by 30 at the break. They were able to make it much more respectable by the time the final horn sounded, only losing by twelve.

Blazers' recent games

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.
Portland has won three straight, defeating the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and Orlando Magic. Two of their seven road victories this season have come on this trip, and they look to finish with an unblemished mark tonight in the Queen City. In last night's win in Orlando, the Blazers held the Magic to just 34% shooting from the field, 24% from three, and limited Paolo Banchero to eight points on 1/14 shooting, including an 0/8 night from downtown.

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

