Hornets try to get back on track against improved Trail Blazers
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: OUT - Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), Grant Williams (R ACL), Tidjane Salaün & KJ Simpson (G-League) QUESTIONABLE - LaMelo Ball (R Wrist), Miles Bridges (L Back), PROBABLE - Cody Martin (L Groin), Seth Curry (R Ankle)
Trail Blazers: OUT - Donovan Clingan (L Ankle), Matisse Thybulle (R Ankle), Questionable - Toumani Camara (Illness), Kris Murray (Chest Contusion), Deandre Ayton (L Knee)
Game Preview:
Following a season-first three wins in a row, the Charlotte Hornets were handed a hefty defeat by the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. But even in the loss, there were plenty of signs of improvement in the latter stages of the game. After losing the first half by a whopping thirty points (78-48), a much improved offensive showing managed to close the gap to twelve before the final buzzer sounded.
The biggest part of Charlotte's high-scoring second half was big man Mark Williams, who netted 29 of his career-high 38 points in the third and fourth quarters. Since returning from a nagging foot injury in early December, the 23-year-old has been on a tear.
Charles Lee will probably need another double-digit performance from his starting center tonight, as LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are listed as questionable on the injury report. Brandon Miller will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist, it was announced yesterday.
With Portland, the Hornets welcome a team that's in a very familiar spot to Spectrum Center. As many expected, the Trail Blazers have been one of the worst ball clubs in the Western Conference. But as of late, they are riding a three-game winning streak, including last night's impressive 101-79 victory in Orlando.
When healthy, the Blazers can get opponents' offenses into a bunch of trouble, thanks to the likes of Robert Williams III, Toumani Camara, and Jabari Walker. On the other end of the floor, Chauncey Billups has a bunch of scoring options he can go to.
Anfernee Simons is the most reliable of them all, but between Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton, and Jerami Grant, there's always somebody else who can put up big numbers. But there's also an obvious flaw to this list, as none of the aforementioned players are great three-point shooters. Overall, Portland ranks 28th in 3P% and 22nd in 3PA.
Key Matchup: Mark Williams vs Deandre Ayton/Robert Williams III
Ayton is notoriously inconsistent, but when he's on, he's on. In 32 games this season, the former Phoenix Sun has racked up 18 double-doubles. He struggles to assert himself offensively at times but has a reliable baby hook shot he uses regularly. He's also one of the most frequent pick-and-roll bigs in the league.
His possible fill-in, Robert Williams III, is a gritty defender who has developed his mid-range game since arriving in Portland as part of the deal that sent Jrue Holiday to Boston. Whether or not Deandre Ayton suits up tonight or not, Mark Williams will have his hands full and get another chance at continuing his great form.
Projected Starting Lineup
Portland Trail Blazers
Charlotte Hornets
Point Guard
Anfernee Simons
LaMelo Ball
Shooting Guard
Toumani Camara
Nick Smith Jr.
Small Forward
Deni Avdija
Josh Green
Power Forward
Jerami Grant
Miles Bridges
Center
Deandre Ayton
Mark Williams
The Hornets will face the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back tomorrow. Tipoff at Spectrum Center will be at 7 pm EST.
