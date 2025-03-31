Hornets and Jazz square off in another battle of lottery-focused teams
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: PROBABLE- Seth Curry (R Knee), Josh Green (L Shoulder), OUT - LaMelo Ball (R Ankle), Grant Williams (R ACL), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), Tre Mann (Disc Herniation), Brandon Miller (R Wrist)
Jazz: QUESTIONABLE - Collin Sexton (R Bone Bruise) OUT - Lauri Markkanen (L Knee), John Collins (L Ankle), Walker Kessler (Conditioning), Taylor Hendricks (R FIbula), Jordan Clarkson (L PLantar Fasciitis, Elijah Harkless (G-League), Micah Potter (G-League)
Game Preview:
The Charlotte Hornets and the Utah Jazz are both among the three worst teams in the NBA, which means both teams don't have much to play for at this point of the season.
The Hornets have 18 wins, while the Jazz have 16 wins, so this game could play a potential role in draft odds in the upcoming lottery in May.
For the Hornets, their last game was last night, in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, which kept them in the top three odds for the #1 overall pick.
The Jazz have lost their last five games, and in their last time out, they produced a 36-point loss to the Denver Nuggets.
When these two teams matched up earlier in the season, it resulted in a 117-112 Hornets win. Both teams were much healthier in that contest, especially the Hornets, who had Ball-Miller-Bridges-Williams all available.
Some of the younger players, such as Tidjane Salaün, Nick Smith Jr., and KJ Simpson, could have a potential opportunity for extended minutes and a breakout game in this matchup. In the loss to New Orleans, Nick Smith Jr. dropped 19 points on 7/16 shooting in 35 minutes.
Key Matchup: Mark Williams versus Jazz
The Jazz are shorthanded at the center position, which makes this a potential opportunity for Mark Williams to have a significant game. Earlier in the season, Williams scored 31 points with 13 rebounds on 12/14 shooting versus the Jazz with Walker Kessler available.
Although Kessler won't be available, the Jazz will most likely start Oscar Tshiebwe, who is a very physical center. Williams has struggled with physical centers in the past, which makes this matchup intriguing to watch for in tonight's contest.
Projected Starting Lineup
Position
Hornets
Jazz
Point Guard
KJ Simpson
Collin Sexton
Shooting Guard
Josh Green
Isaiah Collier
Small Forward
DaQuan Jeffries
Cody Williams
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Kyle Filipowksi
Center
Mark Williams
Oscar Tshiebwe
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What the Hornets can learn from the Pistons' impressive turnaround
The ESPN BPI predicts the Hornets to end losing streak on Monday
Another loss means the Hornets remain in the top three odds for No. 1 draft pick
NBA salary cap is expected to increase by 10% - What does it mean for the Hornets?