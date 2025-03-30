Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans
We've got a barnburner tonight in the Bayou as the Charlotte Hornets square off against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.
Zach Roberts: Pelicans 107, Hornets 104
This is arguably a must-lose game for the Hornets. They’re barely within the top 3, and losing to the Pelicans would put them even closer to falling out. Does that matter to them? Probably not. The Pelicans are arguably more banged up than Charlotte, making this a game Charlotte should win. But they lose those sorts of games all the time, so they’ll do that again today.
Matt Alquiza: Hornets 101, Pelicans 90
This one isn’t for the faint of heart, folks. Two of the worst teams are set to battle it out with the loser inching closer to securing the ultimate prize known as Cooper Flagg. New Orleans is playing better basketball as of late and boasts the home-court advantage, so I see this one going the way of the Pelicans.
Austin Leake: Pelicans 102, Hornets 98
This is a game where the Hornets should probably lose to stay in the top three odds for the No. 1 pick. The Hornets have won just two games without LaMelo Ball and I expect that to continue even versus a decimated team like New Orleans.
Owen O'Connor: Pelicans 99, Hornets 92
The Hornets are not exactly an incredible team without LaMelo Ball, and the Pelicans have been a rough team all year. This could be a contender for one of the worst games of the season and could be a big matchup in the race for Cooper Flagg.
