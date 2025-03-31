NBA salary cap is expected to increase by 10% - What does it mean for the Hornets?
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the NBA has told its teams that they plan to raise the salary cap by 10% in 2026.
Back in July, the NBA announced a new 11-year broadcasting rights deal with Disney, Amazon, and NBA. Once the deal was announced, experts expected the salary cap to eventually rise.
Hornets On SI takes a look at some key changes to the salary cap:
- Salary cap increases to $154.6 million (previously $140.6 million)
- Luxury tax increases to $187.9 million (previously $170.8 million)
- First apron increases to $195.9 million (previously $178.1 million)
- Second apron increases to $207.8 million (previously $188.9 million)
How Will This Affect The Hornets
According to Spotrac, the Hornets' contracts will total just over $172 million heading into next season. This would put them above the salary cap, but below the luxury tax.
The team's $-17.95 million dollars in cap space would be the second most among all NBA teams, leaving the Hornets with a great deal of future flexibility. Over the next two off-seasons, Charlotte is slated to be among the five teams in the NBA with the most cap room.
As the team sets itself up for the future, the extended salary cap will provide some extra breathing room as they plan how to allocate their funds.
Before Brandon Miller's season-ending wrist injury, the second-year player was showcasing some encouraging improvements from his rookie season, averaging a career-high 21 points and nearly five rebounds per game. He represents the type of player that Charlotte would likely hope to hold onto during the rebuilding process. The increased salary cap will put the Hornets in a better position to re-sign him when becomes a restricted free agent ahead of the 2027-2028 season.
Mark Williams is another player with promising potential that will eventually need a deal. The 23-year-old will be up for a contract extension in 2026-2027. Fresh off the best season of his career, Williams should expect a substantial payday if he is able to replicate his performance from last season.
One of the most immediate issues would be guard Tre Mann's future with the team. The 24-year-old guard was on pace to set a career-high in scoring before missing the rest of the season with a back injury. Mann seemed destined to receive a substantive extension before his injury, but his two-year/$10 million Spotrac contract prediction suggests that Charlotte might not have to break the bank to keep him.
