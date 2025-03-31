What the Hornets can learn from the Pistons' impressive turnaround
The Charlotte Hornets are 18-56 heading into tonight's supremely important matchup with the Utah Jazz. They have eight games left, and winning more than 20 seems almost impossible with the opponents they have lined up. They're going to likely finish with the third-worst record and pick somewhere in the top five.
They have been bad, although not to the level of the 2024-25 Detroit Pistons. Last year, Detroit lost 28 games in a row, tying an NBA record. This year, they have only 33 losses altogether. They've tripled their win total from last year, becoming the only NBA team to do that in an 82-game season.
The Hornets can hope for a similar turnaround, but to do so, they need to take some notes from the Pistons. How did Detroit do it, and can the Hornets reasonably echo that growth? They're not likely to triple their wins and near 60, but can they become a playoff team like the Pistons?
The Pistons got to where they are in part because of the leap Cade Cunningham took. Some would argue that LaMelo Ball needs to take a similar leap, but Cunningham's points/rebounds/assists jumped by 6.5 from last year to this year. Expecting a similar jump from someone already averaging 25 points, five rebounds, and seven assists is probably a fool's errand (though the shooting percentage can take a leap).
One of the things Detroit did to enhance Cunningham's rise was give him capable players to work with. The Hornets have tried, but they have to do it successfully. Before he got hurt, Jaden Ivey was having a career year. Malik Beasley is shooting an impressive 42.3% from three. Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson are all averaging 9.8 points per game or more.
The Pistons are doing so well thanks to a balanced attack, but it's their defense that is leading the way. They have the ninth-best defensive rating in the NBA to pair with the 12th-best offensive rating. It's their defense that has helped lead to better offense, though, so it starts on that end of the court. Come to think of it, a lot of the NBA's best teams are running through a swarming defense, something Charlotte just doesn't have.
Maybe it's not doable with players like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams on the roster (all defenders with pretty bad defensive ratings of 113.8 or higher), but it's something the front office has to consider for future roster construction.
It's not as if the Pistons got a rookie in the 2024 draft that helped them take a leap. They took Ron Holland, and he's playing less than 16 minutes a game. It was about smart roster construction through key signings and a new philosophy.
Can Charlotte emulate that? That remains to be seen. Their roster is not constructed with players like Detroit's is. Their method of climbing out of the basement isn't the only one, but it's clearly one that works. New head coach Charles Lee, new GM Jeff Peterson, and the two new owners have their work cut out for them, but there just might be a blueprint sitting in Detroit right now.
