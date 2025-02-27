Hornets conclude marathon nine-game road trip against Mavericks
The Charlotte Hornets (14-43) conclude their nine-game road trip Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks (31-28).
The Hornets defeated the Mavericks 110-105 in their previous meeting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.
Charlotte aims to break a four-game losing streak during which they've been outscored by 145 points — the worst such stretch in NBA history.
Dallas enters the matchup following a 107-99 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, having lost their last two games.
LaMelo Ball, who is expected to play after missing Tuesday night's matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors, continues to lead Charlotte with 26.3 points and 7.1 assists per game despite missing 21 games this season.
Miles Bridges has averaged 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while filling the void as Hornets' next best offensive player.
The Hornets' offense ranks third-lowest in the NBA, averaging 105.4 points per game, while their defense sits 13th, allowing 112.9 points per game.
Kyrie Irving paces the Mavericks with 24.9 points per game, shooting 47.5% from the field — 12th best among NBA shooting guards.
Dallas ranks 14th in the league with 13.2 3-pointers per game while converting 37.3% of their attempts from beyond the arc, seventh-best in the NBA.
Here is a look at the injury report ahead of Thursday night's game.
Injury Report
Charlotte:
Seth Curry - PROBABLE (Low Back; Tightness)
DaQuan Jeffries - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee; Effusion)
Tre Mann - OUT (Disc Irritation)
Brandon Miller - OUT (Right Wrist)
Wendell Moore Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (Concussion Protocol)
Josh Okogie - OUT (Left Hamstring; Strain)
Tidjane Salaün - OUT (Right Ankle; Sprain)
Grant Williams - OUT (Right ACL)
Dallas:
Anthony Davis - OUT (Left Adductor; Strain)
Daniel Gafford - OUT (Right Knee; Sprain)
Dereck Lively II, - OUT (Right Ankle; Stress Fracture)
Caleb Martin - OUT (Right Hip; Strain)
Dwight Powell - QUESTIONABLE (Right Hip; Strain)
P.J. Washington - QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle; Sprain)
Quote from Head Coach Charles Lee
“I love the continued fight and scrap from the team," Lee said. "Standing up for themselves. You see that there’s still more room for growth.”
How to Watch
Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 27
Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Television: KFAA and FDSSE
