Hornets coach Charles Lee praises KJ Simpson after career-high scoring effort
In another losing effort, Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson poured in the most points he ever has. The Hornets lost again by a wide margin, setting the record for the largest point differential in a three-game stretch in NBA history. Simpson didn't shoot well, but he was the leading scorer and got some praise after the game from head coach Charles Lee.
"KJ is always going to make the most of his opportunity," Lee said. "His mindset is in a great place of being obsessed with daily improvement and he understands what the team needs from him every time he steps on the court."
Simpson scored 16 points, one more than his previous career high. It took him 18 shots to get to that tally, but no Hornet in particular had a good shooting night. He was also the lowest in terms of plus-minus with a -30 in the 32-point loss, but he was one of just two players to log more than 30 minutes.
The former second-round pick has been trying to make a name for himself in the NBA. Injuries to LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Josh Okogie, as well as trades of Vasilije Micic and Cody Martin, have opened up minutes at the guard spot for Simpson and other young players.
Simpson was forced into the starting lineup as a result, something that has happened before. He responded with a career-best scoring night and got some praise from his head coach. In a totally lost year, that may be the only thing that matters for a second-round pick whose future is far from solidified.
