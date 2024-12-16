Hornets finally have their entire starting lineup healthy entering matchup with Sixers
For the first time this season, the Charlotte Hornets will have its entire starting lineup intact as LaMelo Ball will make his way back to the floor after missing seven games with a calf strain.
Here are tonight's starting lineups for the Hornets and 76ers.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Josh Green
G Brandon Miller
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Philadelphia 76ers
G Tyrese Maxey
G Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Paul George
F KJ Martin
C Andre Drummond
Charles Lee in pregame presser discussing LaMelo Ball
“It’s been nice to see him back reacclimated in some of the team activities and practice settings. He’ll go through his pregame workout. I feel pretty good that we’ll have him back. I think that what he adds is obviously one of the top scorers in the NBA right now. There have been times where we’ve struggled offensively. ...I think that by having him back, by having Miles (Bridges) back, you have Brandon (Miller) who I thought grew a ton in their absence – he’s seen a lot of different coverages and matchups – LaMelo will just continue to add to our offensive firepower. I thought before his injury, defensively, he was really locked in on tendencies, and his activity on the defensive glass was really important the last few games. Just an overall boost to our lineup when he’s back healthy.”
The Hornets and Sixers will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST from Spectrum Center. The action will air on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
