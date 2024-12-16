LaMelo Ball opens up on what he's been able to do during time off the court
LaMelo Ball has missed the last seven games for the Charlotte Hornets. He is questionable tonight and plans to go through normal warm-ups before deciding if he can play with his recently strained calf. Either way, he's very close to a return. Ahead of his potential return to the lineup, he revealed what he'd been able to do even while being injured.
LaMelo Ball reveals what he's been up to during injury hiatus
Prior to getting hurt, everything was working for LaMelo Ball. He was averaging 31.1 points, second in the NBA, and adding almost seven assists and over five rebounds. He was shooting at a league-average clip from three, too.
He was red-hot, but the injury forced a cooldown. While he's been unable to play, he continued working on a few things. "Work on my shot," Ball said. "Just be around the team, look at all the coverages and everything."
He also added that he's "excited to play" with a much more full roster this time. Should he return tonight, he'd be in a starting lineup that is much closer to what the 2024 Hornets envisioned. Since he went down, Mark Williams and Miles Bridges have returned. Only Tre Mann and Grant Williams (torn ACL) remain out with notable injuries.
The core group of Bridges, Ball, Williams, and Brandon Miller didn't get much time on the floor together in 2023, and they haven't been together at all yet through 25 games this year, but Ball said "it's a great feeling" to have them back on the floor. "It's been a minute," he said. "I don't even know, so we'll see" what it's going to be like in terms of the product for the 7-18 Hornets.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Joel Embiid-less 76ers
Tre Mann injury update: The latest on the Hornets' guard back issue
Healthy Hornets look to turn the tides in matchup with Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, 76ers