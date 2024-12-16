Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Joel Embiid-less 76ers
They're not at 100 percent, but this is the closest the Charlotte Hornets have been to having the full roster healthy, especially if LaMelo Ball (calf) is upgraded from questionable to available. Tonight, the Hornets will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be without Joel Embiid (sinus fracture).
Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.
Matt Alquiza: Hornets 103, 76ers 98
Charlotte will finally get to deploy their preferred starting unit of LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams, and those five will find a way to pull out a victory over the 76ers.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 108, 76ers 105
Charlotte is getting healthier, and they will again avoid Joel Embiid. With key starters coming back, the Hornets, who’ve narrowly lost to the 76ers twice, should have enough firepower to grab a win.
Ali Jawad: Hornets 105, 76ers 98
The Hornets are getting healthier, while the 76ers are facing more injuries. With LaMelo Ball potentially returning on Monday and Brandon Miller performing strongly, Charlotte should have enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with a 76ers team missing key players like Joel Embiid and Jared McCain.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 115, 76ers 94
If there is one team that has had it worse injury-wise than Charlotte, it's probably Philadelphia. The 76ers will be without superstar Joel Embiid, key rotational players Caleb Martin and Jared McCain, and third-string big Adem Bona in tonight's game. The Hornets, on the other hand, are not far away from being back to full health. There won't be many easier wins than this one, especially if LaMelo can suit up.
Austin Leake: Hornets 118, 76ers 108
The 76ers are probably the most banged-up they’ve ever been, but it doesn’t mean it will be easy. They still have Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. The Hornets haven’t beaten Paul George since 2017, will this be the game they finally do it?
