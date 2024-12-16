Tre Mann injury update: The latest on the Hornets' guard back issue
Once a possible Sixth Man of the Year contender, Tre Mann has already missed a lot of time. The backup guard has been out since November 21 with disc irritation in his back. He could've had a lot of minutes with LaMelo Ball on the sideline as well, but he's been on the bench with him. The Charlotte Hornets just gave the latest update on Mann, but it isn't exactly inspiring.
Tre Mann to be reevaluated in two weeks
On one hand, it is good news that Tre Mann has returned to doing light work and getting into the weight room. It's progress that hasn't been seen from the young guard over the last few weeks. On the other hand, the rest of the update is not great. Mann won't be back for at least another two weeks, as he will be re-evaluated then.
LaMelo Ball, though dealing with a different type of injury, had the same two-week reevaluation when he first went down, but it has taken longer than two weeks for the star guard to get back. It remains to be seen exactly when Mann will be cleared to rejoin the team, but it won't be until at least December 30, possibly the new year.
Mann was averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists off the bench for the Hornets before going down. He was shooting 43.5% from the field. Mann was a trade deadline acquisition last year as part of the Gordon Hayward trade.
