Hornets offense dries up in second half as Blazers leave Charlotte with a win
The Charlotte Hornets' chances of beating the Portland Trail Blazers dropped significantly the moment the team's final injury report came out, which revealed that LaMelo Ball (wrist), Miles Bridges (back spasms), and Seth Curry (ankle) would not be available to play. Despite a valiant first-half effort, the Hornets fell to the Blazers, 102-97.
Best of the Night: Josh Okogie's double-double
Josh Okogie was the Hornets' second-leading scorer on the night with 16 points. That's something I never thought I would type. Now, many of those points came from the charity stripe (9/12), but he maintained an aggressive approach for much of the night. This is the fifth time in his career he's notched a double-double.
Worst of the Night: Another injury
Cody Martin got the start tonight due to the Hornets being down three regulars and his night only lasted five minutes. He exited the game with groin tightness and did not return. There are no details at this time regarding the severity of the injury, but it's just another bite from the injury bug that just loves to hover over this organization.
Stat of the Night: Portland's free throw shooting
The Blazers missed 12...I repeat, TWELVE free throws, yet still won the game by five. That's absurd. That's what happens when Charlotte's offense completely dries up in the second half, combining for 43 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Highlight of the Night:
Next up:
The Hornets will get right back to work on Saturday night as they play host to the struggling New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Ex-NBA forward questions LaMelo Ball's All-Star chances despite strong fan vote
NBA reporter puts an end to LaMelo Ball All-Star Game conversation: 'Not going to make it'
NBA media can't resist slandering LaMelo Ball while praising Cade Cunningham
Top three trade destinations for Hornets reserve guard Cody Martin