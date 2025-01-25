All Hornets

Hornets offense dries up in second half as Blazers leave Charlotte with a win

Charlotte drops the first of a nine-game homestand.

Schuyler Callihan

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets' chances of beating the Portland Trail Blazers dropped significantly the moment the team's final injury report came out, which revealed that LaMelo Ball (wrist), Miles Bridges (back spasms), and Seth Curry (ankle) would not be available to play. Despite a valiant first-half effort, the Hornets fell to the Blazers, 102-97.

Best of the Night: Josh Okogie's double-double

Josh Okogie was the Hornets' second-leading scorer on the night with 16 points. That's something I never thought I would type. Now, many of those points came from the charity stripe (9/12), but he maintained an aggressive approach for much of the night. This is the fifth time in his career he's notched a double-double.

Worst of the Night: Another injury

Cody Martin got the start tonight due to the Hornets being down three regulars and his night only lasted five minutes. He exited the game with groin tightness and did not return. There are no details at this time regarding the severity of the injury, but it's just another bite from the injury bug that just loves to hover over this organization.

Stat of the Night: Portland's free throw shooting

The Blazers missed 12...I repeat, TWELVE free throws, yet still won the game by five. That's absurd. That's what happens when Charlotte's offense completely dries up in the second half, combining for 43 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Highlight of the Night:

Next up:

The Hornets will get right back to work on Saturday night as they play host to the struggling New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Ex-NBA forward questions LaMelo Ball's All-Star chances despite strong fan vote

NBA reporter puts an end to LaMelo Ball All-Star Game conversation: 'Not going to make it'

NBA media can't resist slandering LaMelo Ball while praising Cade Cunningham

Top three trade destinations for Hornets reserve guard Cody Martin

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday