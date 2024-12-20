Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers
The Charlotte Hornets will face the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth and final time this season on Friday night in the City of Brotherly Love. Can they finally pull out a win? Our staff has submitted their picks below.
Zachary Roberts: 76ers 111, Hornets 102
The Hornets have officially hit rock bottom, and there’s no reason to think they’re going to turn it around tonight. No matter how bad or injured the 76ers have been, they have owned the Hornets this year. With another Paul George outburst almost guaranteed, the Hornets are not winning on the second night of a back-to-back.
Ian Black: 76ers 117, Hornets 104
Avoiding a season sweep against an improving Sixers team is a tough ask. Doing so when your team has won once in their last eleven matchups is even tougher. Doing so on the road adds another layer of complexity to finding a win, as does playing at a notable rest disadvantage. That's a lot of factors against Charlotte, who desperately needs to find a spark.
Matt Alquiza: 76ers 115, Hornets 98
The Hornets’ yearly free fall has begun right on schedule. Charlotte’s anemic offense and porous defense have combined into one of the league’s worst overall units that is further hampered by injuries. Philly had their way with a Charlotte squad close to full health on Monday, and they’ll do the same tonight to a Hornets team making the trip north on the second night of a back-to-back.
Albert Böttcher: 76ers 121, Hornets 105
It's still early in the season, but it looks like the Hornets are headed to lottery land once again. The team as a whole has been in a pretty bad shooting slump over the last three games, and the defense continues to look disorganized. Philadelphia has had its way with Charlotte in their last few meetings, and that won't change tonight.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Spread & over/under predictions: Hornets try to avoid sweep against Sixers
Charles Lee makes LaMelo Ball's All Star case
Hornets coach Charles Lee laments defensive performance in loss to Wizards
LaMelo Ball snubbed in another early All-Star Game prediction