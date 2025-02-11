LaMelo Ball, Moussa Diabaté injuries compound Hornets' woes in loss to Nets
The Charlotte Hornets dropped their Monday night contest 97-89 to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Hornets, dropped their eighth game in the last nine outings. The Nets, winners of five of their last six, held their opponent below 100 points for the fifth time in that span.
Charlotte suffered a pair of key losses during the game. LaMelo Ball exited in the first half with right ankle soreness, finishing with just five points on 2-of-5 shooting.
Moussa Diabaté, who had a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds along with two blocks, left in the second half with a right eye abrasion.
Despite the absence of Ball and Diabate, the Hornets actually outshot the Nets from the field, connecting on 41.0 percent of their attempts compared to Brooklyn’s 39.8 percent.
Both teams struggled from three-point range, with Charlotte hitting just 19.4 percent and the Nets faring slightly better at 23.8 percent.
Four of Brooklyn’s five starters reached double figures, led by Nic Claxton’s 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
Brooklyn controlled the glass with a 47-40 rebounding advantage and recorded more assists (24-18) in the victory.
Hornets Best of the Night: Rookies Continue to Contribute
Rookies Tidjane Salaün and KJ Simpson continued to impress, making the most of their opportunities. Salaün finished with 16 points and 5 rebounds, while Simpson added 9 points and 9 boards off the bench.
Nets Best of the Night: Second Chance Points
The Nets took advantage of the second chance point opportunities outscoring the Hornets 24-13.
Highlight of the Night: Miles Bridges with the Smooth Spin
Miles Bridges spins around D'Angelo Russell for the finish.
Looking Ahead
The Hornets' nine game road trip will continue on Wednesday in Orlando against the Magic for the third meeting between the two teams this season.
