Miles Bridges' big night not enough as Hornets fall to Nuggets
The Charlotte Hornets (14-40) couldn't follow up their upset of the Lakers, losing to the Denver Nuggets (37-19) 129-115 on Thursday night.
LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams were unavailable for tonight's back-to-back contest after playing in Wednesday night's game.
The first quarter showcased efficient offense from both teams, who each shot 50% from the field. Though trailing 38-30 to start the second, the Hornets mounted a 12-4 run to tie the game at 42. The Nuggets responded forcefully with a 10-0 streak of their own.
Charlotte owned the third quarter 38-30 but still entered the final period trailing 99-96. The Hornets' cold start to the fourth—missing their first six shots—coupled with Denver's decisive 13-2 run pushed the Nuggets' lead to 112-98, effectively helping Denver seal the game.
Miles Bridges was a bright spot in the loss, scoring a season-high 36 points on efficient 12-of-23 shooting while adding 13 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.
Josh Green contributed a season-best 19 points, while Nick Smith Jr. continued his strong February with 12 points—his seventh double-digit scoring game this month.
The Nuggets who have now won nine straight, had four starters in double scoring figures.
For the victorious Nuggets, Jamal Murray led the way with 34 points on efficient 12-of-18 shooting, including 7-of-10 from three-point range. Nikola Jokić approached triple-double territory with 29 points, 17 rebounds, and 9 assists. Aaron Gordon added 18 points, while Christian Braun contributed 10.
Denver set a season-high with 19 made three-pointers, while Charlotte shot a respectable 15-of-37 from beyond the arc.
Despite the outcome, both teams matched each other in points in the paint (52) and fast break points (15). The Nuggets held a significant advantage on the boards, out-rebounding the Hornets 55-45.
The Nuggets won the season series 2-0 and have now won seven straight against the Hornets.
Highlight of the Night: Moussa Diabaté Goes Up and Under
Miles Bridges finds Moussa Diabaté for the and-one finish at the rim.
Charles Lee Postgame Quote on Damion Baugh
"He pushed the pace defensively, refuses to be screened, and just brings a tough competitiveness that becomes contagious with any lineup he's out there with," Lee said. "Just another guy, part of the Hornets DNA, where we keep growing and developing guys."
Looking Ahead
The Hornets face the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Saturday (10 PM ET), continuing their west coast road trip.
