Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics

Picking today's game between Charlotte and Boston.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Jaylen Sims (33) shoots against Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) and forward Baylor Scheierman (55) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets' long and dreadful 2024-25 season will come to an end later this afternoon in Boston. Do the Bugs have one more win in them?

Here is how our staff sees this afternoon's game going.

Schuyler Callihan: Celtics 108, Hornets 100

Neither team has anything to play for in this one. Boston can't improve its playoff seed and the Hornets, well they can't improve or worsen their draft position. With it being the final game of the season, I expect the Hornets will show some fight, but ultimately come up a little short once again.

Zachary Roberts: Celtics 101, Hornets 94

The Celtics are resting starters for the playoffs and this game is totally meaningless. The Hornets have locked in a 14% chance to win the lottery and they can’t move up to second or first there. A win wouldn’t hurt and the Celtics seem willing to give them one, but this is still a team that’s outmatched and probably out-coached. That said, anything can happen.

Ian Black: Celtics 113, Hornets 92

Expect this season finale to stay par for a course that has been filled with uncompetitive play on both ends of the court. With neither team having anything to play for in the standings, keeping it closer than Friday’s 36-point Celtics victory seems likely.

Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

