Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
Less than 24 hours after nearly shocking the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Charlotte Hornets have to gather themselves, hit the reset button, and get ready for a Brooklyn Nets team who has had all sorts of success against them this season.
Our staff has submitted their picks for tonight's game.
Zachary Roberts: Nets 109, Hornets 105
The Hornets are coming off an inspiring effort against the Cavs, but it was all for naught. With Mark Williams probably back but LaMelo Ball (who’s quietly struggling a little bit right now anyway) probably out and it being a back-to-back, the Hornets can inch closer to that worst record in the NBA.
Owen O'Conner: Hornets 112, Nets 101
I think the Hornets finally snap their skid tonight. They looked extremely good last night and everything was clicking, and not having LaMelo tonight won’t be as big of a deal as it might seem. Miles spoke postgame about carrying over last night’s performance into today, and I do think they can do it against a Nets team who has lost 6 of 7.
Ali Jawad: Hornets 103, Nets 101
This has the makings of a close matchup. The two longest current losing streaks will be on the court tonight, meaning someone will walk out with a win for the first time in a while. Another dominant performance by Miles Bridges could help the Hornets get the job done tonight. The Nets will be without Cam Johnson, their leading scorer.
Albert Böttcher: Nets 108, Hornets 100
Playing a back-to-back won't benefit an injury-plagued Hornets team that's riding a nine-game losing streak. The Nets aren't red hot either, but they've at least had a day off to prepare. That doesn't make them huge favorites but beating them will take a type of effort the Hornets have rarely shown in recent weeks.
