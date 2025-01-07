Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
Is tonight the night? The Charlotte Hornets have lost ten straight games but will return home for a one-game homestand to host the Phoenix Suns, who have had a disappointing season themselves. This should be the second straight game where the Hornets will have all five starters healthy. Is it enough to get back in the win column?
Here are our picks for today's game.
Schuyler Callihan: Suns 112, Hornets 105
Phoenix won eight of their first nine games but are 8-17 since. They've lost seven of their last nine games despite having the offensive firepower of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant. Phoenix is starting to press, and perhaps the Hornets are catching them at the right time. Charlotte has the lead for much of the night, but a stagnant fourth quarter offensively ends up being the main culprit in an eleventh straight loss.
Zachary Roberts: Suns 104, Hornets 102
The Hornets are overdue for a game they have no business being close in but somehow overperform. They’re also due for a win, but that’s not likely to happen against the Phoenix Suns. They have three players that can take over and dominate the game, and Charlotte can’t match that.
Ian Black: Hornets 107, Suns 102
It’s time for the Hornets to break this losing streak. The most effective unit for either of these squads right now is the Hornets defensive which ranks ninth in defensive rating over their last ten games. With the state of these two squads, maybe that can be enough to carry them to their first win in what would be one day short of a month.
