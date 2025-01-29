All Hornets

Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get back on track tonight against the Brooklyn Nets but will have to count on many of its reserves to step up in a big way with four starters ruled out.

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G Vasilije Micic

G Nick Smith Jr.

F Josh Okogie

F Miles Bridges

C Taj Gibson

Brooklyn Nets

G DeAngelo Russell

G Keon Johnson

F Jalen Wilson

F Ziaire Williams

C Nic Claxton

Charles Lee on playing shorthanded

“It’s unfortunate that they’re not going to be on the court right now, but the great thing is that they’re not going anywhere and we have some plans for them to get healthy and get back. I’ll be heavily involved – the coaching staff, the performance staff. It’s one of those things where we’ll continue to work and get better. There’s a plan to also get them to stay engaged with the team. They’re going to have to show film to Nick Smith Jr., watch a Greensboro [Swarm] game and have a couple clips for Tidjane [Salaun]. We’re just trying to get creative to make sure they still are engaged with what’s going on and continuing to just help everybody grow.”

The Hornets and Nets will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the action on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

The offense has arrived, but Mark Williams has to be better defensively

Injuries cause the ESPN BPI to favor Nets over Hornets

Analyzing the potential impact of a Khris Middleton-to-Charlotte trade

NBA insider has 'good news' about LaMelo Ball's ankle injury

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday