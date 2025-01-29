Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get back on track tonight against the Brooklyn Nets but will have to count on many of its reserves to step up in a big way with four starters ruled out.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasilije Micic
G Nick Smith Jr.
F Josh Okogie
F Miles Bridges
C Taj Gibson
Brooklyn Nets
G DeAngelo Russell
G Keon Johnson
F Jalen Wilson
F Ziaire Williams
C Nic Claxton
Charles Lee on playing shorthanded
“It’s unfortunate that they’re not going to be on the court right now, but the great thing is that they’re not going anywhere and we have some plans for them to get healthy and get back. I’ll be heavily involved – the coaching staff, the performance staff. It’s one of those things where we’ll continue to work and get better. There’s a plan to also get them to stay engaged with the team. They’re going to have to show film to Nick Smith Jr., watch a Greensboro [Swarm] game and have a couple clips for Tidjane [Salaun]. We’re just trying to get creative to make sure they still are engaged with what’s going on and continuing to just help everybody grow.”
The Hornets and Nets will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST. You can watch the action on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
