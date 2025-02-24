The Charlotte Hornets look to hit the reset button ahead of trip to Sacramento
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT -Tre Mann (Back), Grant Williams (Knee), Brandon Miller (Wrist), Josh Okogie (Hamstring), DaQuan Jeffries (Knee), Mark Willams (Injury Management)
Kings: OUT - None
Game Preview
The Hornets (14-41) play their seventh of nine-straight games on the road as they face the Sacramento Kings (28-28). This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season, with the meeting in Charlotte due in April. These teams have been relatively evenly matched in recent history, splitting the season series in each of the last three seasons.
The Hornets come into the game off the heels of a 53-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, tied with a 135-82 loss to the Sixers last season for the largest margin of defeat in team history. With three more games this week before the team returns to Charlotte, head coach Charles Lee is sure to have his hands full trying to make some quick fixes to keep this team relatively competitive in the meantime.
The Kings come into this matchup in the thick of the play-in race in the Western Conference behind the power veterans like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and the recently acquired Zach LaVine. Sitting currently as the tenth seed in the conference and final seed for the play-in tournament, the Kings have a 1.5-game lead over the Suns for the final spot and are sure to have a tough road ahead to hold onto their spot.
Key Matchup - Lineup Continuity Disparity
In the seven games played since the trade that saw the Kings send De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs and receive Zach LaVine from the Bulls, the Sacramento starting lineup has been one of the most potent lineups in the entire NBA.
The Monk/Lavine/DeRozan/Murray/Sabonis lineup has played the most minutes of any five-man lineup over that stretch at a whopping 136 minutes- 40.5% of the team’s total minutes played. Not only is that unit playing a hefty amount of minutes together, but amongst five-man lineups with at least 30 minutes played together over that stretch, they are seventh in offensive rating, twelfth in net rating, first in effective field goal percentage, and ninth in rebound percentage.
In short, the Kings currently rely on their starters more than any team in the league and that lineup is still extremely effective.
On the Hornets' side, the story could not be more different with a drastic difference in starter continuity and minutes played. In fact, if you look at only lineups of players available for tonight’s game, the Payton/Smith Jr./Green/Bridges/Nurkic is the five-man unit that has played the most minutes together over the same time frame as the Kings unit with 13 minutes played together.
With a massive discrepancy in continuity at the top end of the roster, the Hornets have quite the hill to overcome when it comes to chemistry. To sneak out a win on the road, the entire Hornets rotation needs to get creative in finding ways to disrupt and ultimately best a lineup that is quite confident in its identity and strengths.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Sacramento Kings
PG
LaMelo Ball
Malik Monk
SG
Nick Smith Jr.
Zach Lavine
SF
Josh Green
DeMar DeRozan
PF
Miles Bridges
Keegan Murray
C
Jusuf Nurkic
Domantas Sabonis
