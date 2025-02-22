Hornets scoot over to Portland to face the Trail Blazers
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT -Tre Mann (Back), Grant Williams (Knee), Brandon Miller (Wrist), Josh Okogie (Hamstring), DaQuan Jeffries (Knee)
Trail Blazers: OUT - Deandre Ayton (Calf), Matisse Thybulle (Ankle), Sidy Cissoko (G-League), Justin Minaya (G-League), Bryce McGowens (G-League)
Game Preview
The Hornets (14-40) continue their road trip on Saturday, this time headed to the Pacific Northwest for a showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers (23-33). This will be the second and final matchup of the season between these two squads, with the Trail Blazers taking the first matchup with a 102-97 victory in Charlotte.
The Hornets come into the game 1-1 since the All-Star break, most recently falling 129-115 to the Nuggets in Denver. Miles Bridges once again stepped up in that game where LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams were out of the lineup, putting together a 13/13/7/3/1 performance in spite of the loss.
The opposing Trail Blazers will be looking to right a ship that has fallen of course after an impressive stretch in the new calendar year. Since going 10-1 from 01/19-02/26, the Trail Blazers have dropped four straight games by an average margin of 16 points per game. Anfernee Simons, the leading scorer for the team this season, will especially be looking to get back on track after scoring just 8 points on 3-13 shooting against the Lakers on Thursday.
Key Matchup - Decision Making
Both rosters in this matchup are on the younger side of things in the NBA, providing a variety of pros and cons to these teams’ play styles. One of the most difficult obstacles for young teams to overcome can be the decision-making on a play-by-play, night-by-night basis.
Looking at the stats for these teams, picking out spots where the lack of development in this arena shows up is not too difficult. The Hornets and Trail Blazers are 21st and 28th in turnovers respectively, as well as 30th and 23rd in field goal percentage, 25th and 27th in three-point percentage, and 22nd and 24th in blocks allowed.
When these two young squads meet up tonight, the team that is able to stay poised, follow a game plan, and successfully find and convert efficient opportunities should be in the driver’s seat to victory.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers
PG
LaMelo Ball
Anfernee Simons
SG
Nick Smith Jr.
Toumani Camara
SF
Josh Green
Deni Advija
PF
Miles Bridges
Jerami Grant
C
Mark Williams
Donovan Clingan
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Does the ESPN BPI think the Hornets will take down the Trail Blazers?
Former Charlotte Hornets forward signs 10-day deal with Wizards
Damion Baugh: The Charlotte Hornets' latest two-way gem
Charles Lee challenges Josh Green to 'grow and develop' his offensive game