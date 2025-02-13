The Hornets limp into the All-Star break on a three-game slide
ORLANDO, FL - The Charlotte Hornets slide into the All-Star break on a three-game losing skid after falling to the Orlando Magic, 102-86 on Wednesday night. Considering they were without LaMelo Ball and a handful of others, it should come as no surprise that they struggled to score the ball against the league's second-best defense.
Best of the Night - Jusuf Nurkić's debut
Although it was in limited fashion, the Charlotte Hornets' new big man appears to be as good as advertised. It's been a minute since the Hornets have had a center who can bring the ball up the court, facilitate the rock, and shoot from range while still being capable of doing work in the post. In 16 minutes of work, he recorded nine points and eight rebounds. All of a sudden, the center position has become a strength for this team.
Worst of the Night - Nick Smith Jr.'s ejection
At the end of the first half, Hornets second-year guard Nick Smith Jr. was ejected from the game. There's no explanation for the ejection at this point in time, but all Smith did was bounce a ball underneath the basket in the direction of the crowd. Who knows what was said, but on the surface, it didn't look like much of anything.
Stat of the Night - Taj Gibson's double-double
With Mark Williams' situation still in limbo and Moussa Diabate out with an eye abrasion, the Hornets turned to Taj Gibson off the bench tonight, who produced his best game as a Hornet. For the first time since March 17, 2019, he logged a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Next up - All-Star break
The Hornets will limp into the All-Star break, hoping to get healthy first and foremost and get clarity on Mark Williams' status with the team. The next time they will be back in action will be on February 19th against...the Los Angeles Lakers.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball to sit Hornets' final game before All-Star break
Do the Hornets have a case against the Lakers? ESPN reporter doesn't think so
Hornets ownership backs bid to revive WNBA Charlotte Sting franchise
NBA insider ponders if new Hornets management will build around LaMelo Ball