LaMelo Ball to sit Hornets' final game before All-Star break
For the final game prior to the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets will be without point guard LaMelo Ball against the Orlando Magic as he continues to nurse an ankle injury.
Ball exited the team's loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in the first half with "right ankle soreness" and did not return.
The 23-year-old has been in and out of the lineup all season with ankle, calf, and wrist injuries. There has not been any indication from the Hornets as to whether this is potentially a multi-week recovery or a move that was made out of precaution. It's more than likely the latter, with the All-Star break being on deck and the team being nowhere near in position to make the play-in tournament.
In 33 games this season, Ball is averaging 27.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds on 41% shooting from the floor and 33% from three-point range.
With Ball set to be in street clothes this evening, rookie KJ Simpson would appear to be in line to make his third career start. The 2024 second-round draft pick has seen an uptick in his offensive efficiency of late averaging 11.5 points on 47% shooting over his last four games.
The Hornets and Magic will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:12 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Do the Hornets have a case against the Lakers? ESPN reporter doesn't think so
Hornets ownership backs bid to revive WNBA Charlotte Sting franchise
NBA insider ponders if new Hornets management will build around LaMelo Ball
Can the Hornets keep and play Moussa Diabaté, Mark Williams, and Jusuf Nurkić?