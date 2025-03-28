The Hornets look to get back on track versus Toronto
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: OUT - LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Impingement), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring Injury Management), Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), Grant Williams (R ACL), Brandon Miller (R Wrist)
Raptors: QUESTIONABLE - Chris Boucher (Illness), OUT - RJ Barrett (Rest), Ochai Agbaji (Rest), Gradey Dick (R Knee), Brandon Ingram (L Ankle), Ulrich Chomche (R Knee)
Game Preview:
Both the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors have had seasons that they want to get over with and forget. The Hornets find themselves with a bottom-three record, while the Raptors are in no man's land with 26 wins, sitting outside of the play-in race and out of a spot that could give them a potential high lottery pick.
The Hornets will be without their star player, LaMelo Ball, which is usually an indicator that they are in for a rough game. On the season, the Hornets are just 2-23 in games where he doesn't play.
One player who has stood out for the Hornets as of late has been Nick Smith Jr., as he's been playing some of the most consistent basketball of his career. Smith has hit double figures in five straight and six out of the last seven. In that stretch, he also scored a career-high 26 points versus San Antonio.
As far as the current matchup at hand, the Hornets haven't faced off versus Toronto since the first week of the season, which was on October 30th, where the Hornets won by a score of 138-133.
For the Raptors, their lineups have been different almost every night, but they've still found ways to win, as they're 5-5 in their last 10 games, while also winning their last two, including a 30-point win over Brooklyn.
Key Matchup: Mark Williams versus Jakob Poeltl
If there's one aspect of Mark Williams' game that has been slightly concerning this season, it's been his interior defense versus centers, who have been more physical than him. Jakob Poetl is one of the more physical centers in the NBA and one of the better rebounders.
If Williams doesn't match Poeltl's physicality, the Hornets could be in for a very rough night. In the Raptors' last two games, they've had over 60+ rebounds. Williams has been playing better basketball, but tonight will be a true test for the 23-year-old.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Toronto Raptors
Point Guard
KJ Simpson
Immanuel Quickley
Shooting Guard
Josh Green
Jamal Shead
Small Forward
DaQuan Jeffries
Ja'Kobe Walter
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Scottie Barnes
Center
Mark Williams
Jakob Poeltl
