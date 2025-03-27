Whose future in Charlotte is the most impacted by the 2025 NBA Draft?
It's draft season, folks, and I'm not talking about the Carolina Panthers.
With the Charlotte Hornets on track to owning a potential top-four selection in the upcoming NBA draft, fans have started to shift their focus toward who the team could select. Could it be one of Rutgers' stars, Ace Baily and Dylan Harper? What about the athletic Baylor star, VJ Edgecombe? Of course, there is the dream of Duke mega-star Cooper Flagg.
With this in mind, no matter who Charlotte drafts a player on the roster will be impacted.
If the Hornets select Cooper Flagg...
Expect the impact to be on Tidjane Salaun. The two both play the power forward position, and if Charlotte drafts Flagg then there is going to be a block at the four position. Now, Cooper can play small forward, which would cause the team to most likely be dealing Miles Bridges in the process if they want to start Tidjane.
Tidjane's game has been improving over the previous few months, and with the team using a high selection on the French product it is obviously crucial the team focuses on his development. That being said, Cooper Flagg is Cooper Flagg. You cannot pass on him because you want your draft pick from the previous season to pan out.
We have constantly seen teams give up after one season on a player they drafted in favor of another in all sports. A great example of this is the Arizona Cardinals (NFL) moving on from Josh Rosen, who was going into his second season, in favor of Oklahoma starter Kyler Murray.
If the Hornets select Ace Bailey...
Expect the impact to be on Miles Bridges. Let's say in this world Tidjane pans out and the team starts him at the power forward position. Ace is a small forward, which would leave Bridges without a starting spot on the roster. Obviously there is a world where Tidjane does not work out, and the team deals him in favor of Bridges.
Although Bridges is still only 27, the team may look to deal him to a contender. Bridges has spent the last seven seasons with the Hornets, not gathering a single playoff appearance. With two years left on his deal after this, and the Hornets drafting a player who plays similar to him, Bridges may request to be sent to a team that is competing for the Larry O'Brien trophy.
The selection of both Flagg and Bailey would have implications for Tidjane Salaun and Miles Bridges. The truth is, it solely depends on whether or not Salaun is able to pan out for the Hornets.
If the Hornets select Dylan Harper...
Expect Nick Smith Jr. to be impacted. Smith has had his ups and downs this season, but his minutes have mainly been found with injuries at the guard position, from LaMelo Ball being in and out of the lineup to Tre Mann seemingly being out for the season due to a back injury.
With the addition of Harper to the lineup, Smith would find himself behind LaMelo, Harper, and Tre Mann for minutes. Though it may not seem like a hefty amount of guards, those three are going to take up the bulk of the minutes. If the team wants to continue to develop KJ Simpson as well, that is another player who would see some of the minutes Nick would be receiving.
If the Hornets select VJ Edgecombe...
The answer once again is Nick Smith. Though, one could say that the impact could be seen on Brandon Miller. The two play very similarly, as they are both athletic guard/forwards who are excellent defenders. That being said, two forwards playing similar is not something that is a negative anymore, as seen with the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
So, the true answer again is Nick Smith. Edgecombe would be playing the 2, same as Dylan Harper. Which would bury Smith in the depth chart again.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Cody Martin's minimal impact in Phoenix shows Hornets fleeced Suns in deadline deal
How long will Charlotte Hornets' playoff drought continue?
Seth Curry lays out his scouting report on ‘special’ prospect Cooper Flagg
Could Josh Green's disappointing season lead to uncertain future in Charlotte?