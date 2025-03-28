LaMelo Ball’s latest injury update could spell trouble for Hornets
The 2024-25 season has been another miserable campaign for the Charlotte Hornets. Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, and Tre Mann have each missed the year while LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams and other key pieces missing extended time as well.
Health has been very up-and-down for Ball, as he began the year on an incredible run, averaging around 30 points per game in his first two months of play, but since then, his production and efficiency have dipped.
Ball has shot 40% in just three of his last 13 games, but his last appearance versus Orlando was better, as he scored 25 points in 29 minutes on 9/13 shooting.
The Hornets currently have a record that stings the eyes of its fans at 18-54. That certainly isn't what the expectations were coming into this season, but unfortunately, the main focus is on next season once again.
That focus could play into the injury report that was released on Thursday night, which revealed that LaMelo Ball is OUT for Friday night's contest versus the Toronto Raptors.
The notable factor in the report was that his injury wasn't listed as "ankle soreness" or "ankle management." It was listed as "right ankle impingement", which is something that is obviously a lot more serious.
Below is a look at more information on the term "ankle impingement" from Jr NBA's Health sheet on NBA.com.
Ankle impingement is a condition that causes a painful limitation of ankle range of motion due to a soft-tissue or bony abnormality. Soft-tissue impingement results from irritation to the fibers that go around a joint (capsule), or the joint’s ligaments or cartilage, which may thicken over time. On the other hand, bony impingement results from improper healing of an injury leading to fibrosis (scarring) and osteophytes (bony fragments). In both instances, there is trapping of the soft tissues upon bending the ankle. In most cases, the impingement symptoms follow acute traumatic events, usually ankle sprains or small injuries, that accumulate over time from repetitive activities such as running and jumping.- Jr NBA's Ankle Impingement Tip Sheet:
The injury could keep Ball out for a month of play, which would ultimately end his season, but since the Hornets season has been over for some time, the Hornets could just be playing the safe route and resting him for the remainder of the season.
If Ball were to miss the rest of the season, it would mean that he fell three games short of the 50-game mark. Ball hasn't appeared in 50 or more games since the 2021-22 season, which was his second season in the NBA and also when the Hornets last had a winning record.
Ball's injury could be a huge opportunity for some of the young guys on the roster like KJ Simpson and Nick Smith Jr. It will certainly be something worthy of noting in the next week to see Ball's status, as he hasn't officially been ruled out for the season yet.
