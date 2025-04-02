All Hornets

Two Pacers stars are listed as questionable versus the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte could be facing a banged-up Pacers team on Wednesday.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a basket in the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a basket in the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Believe it or not, the Charlotte Hornets aren't the only team in the NBA who are dealing with key injuries. As a matter of fact, just about everyone is banged up at this point in the season, including tonight's opponent, the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana currently has starters Bennedict Mathurin (left calf soreness) and Myles Turner (illness) listed as questionable on the team's injury report. In 67 games this season, Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, Turner continues to churn out solid production on both ends of the floor, posting 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per contest.

For those who have turned into fans of whoever the Hornets are playing (rooting for higher draft odds), you are hoping both Turner and Mathurin are able to suit up. If Thomas Bryant has to step up and battle Mark Williams all night, Charlotte will have a clear advantage in the paint.

The Hornets will be without the usuals - Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, and LaMelo Ball, who was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ankle in addition to a minor procedure on his wrist.

The Hornets and Pacers will tip the action off at 7 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

