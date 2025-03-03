What soes the ESPN BPI say about the Hornets chances in rematch with Warriors?
The Charlotte Hornets (14-45) host hometown hero Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (32-28). This will be the second and final meeting between the teams this season, with the Warriors winning the first matchup by a score of 128-92 last week. Buddy Hield and K.J. Simpson were the leading scorers for their respective teams in that one, both chipping in 16 points.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have a 27.30% chance at victory this evening. A low chance is not surprising given the 36-point margin between these teams last week. No Warriors player logged more than 25 minutes in that game due to the margin, so there is theoretically plenty more in the tank for the Hornets to contend with.
Charlotte's recent games
The Hornets have been in quite the rut of late with a record of just 2-15 since January 27th. Over that time, the Hornets have put together a league-worst -15.1 net rating. This rating looks especially egregious when you consider the next closest team is the Washington Wizards, the team with the worst record in the NBA, with a net rating of -7.5 during the same time frame.
Golden State's recent games
The Warriors have looked strong since Jimmy Butler debuted for the team February 8th, going 7-2 over that time frame and now sitting as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Steph Curry in particular had a 56-point explosion on Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Curry shot 16/25 from the field and 12/19 from three-point range while also chipping in four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
