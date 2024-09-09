Hornets Roundtable: Is LaMelo Ball Still the Face of the Franchise?
With the emergence of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball's lack of availability over the last couple of years, it feels like Ball could be on the verge of losing the fictitious face of the franchise label. As things stand today, is Ball still considered the centerpiece of the Charlotte Hornets? That was the question for this week's Charlotte Hornets On SI roundtable.
Desmond Johnson:
The face of the Hornets entering the 2024-25 season is PG LaMelo Ball. He made an All-Star team and is the highest-paid player on the team. Plus, he's a name that has been in basketball households across the country since he was 15 thanks to his father and brothers. The Hornets' playoff chances completely are attached to Ball's availability so I'll go with LaMelo.
Ali Jawad:
Heading into the 2024-25 season, LaMelo Ball is undoubtedly the face of the Charlotte Hornets. His All-Star status, top salary on the team, and basketball pedigree, thanks to his famous family, make him the franchise's centerpiece. The Hornets' playoff hopes hinge on Ball's health and performance, further solidifying his crucial role.
Carson Cash:
I'll play devils advocate and say Brandon Miller is the face of the Charlotte Hornets. Miller is the prototypical wing that teams would love to build around and we have him. After a stellar season last year and LaMelo Ball's health a lingering question year after year, Miller was the spark that made games watchable last year and I think by the end of this year he will prove to be our best player who is elevated by Ball and Mark Williams.
Matt Alquiza:
LaMelo Ball is the face of the Hornets. The All-Star guard has international notoriety that elevates Charlotte’s relevance to the global stage. Ball is more tenured than Miller, he has more accolades than the talented swingman, and anecdotally, I see significantly more Melo gear around the city than Miller. For now, Ball has the crown in the Queen City, but this time next year? It may be Miller who owns it.
James Plowright:
LaMelo Ball might have the "All-Star" title (as an injury replacement) and be earning a max salary, but Brandon Miller is becoming the true face of the team. Even though you might still see Ball featured more in advertisements and on billboards, it seems like the front office is already shifting its focus. When Ball talks to the media, he comes off as uninterested and hasn't really shown the maturity or leadership needed to lead the team. Those are key traits for being the face of the franchise, and Ball hasn’t demonstrated much dedication to them. Miller, though young, is likely to take over as the team's emotional leader and could make a big leap as one of the league's top two-way players.
