Tidjane Salaün: The Youngest NBA Draft Pick with a Veteran's Mindset
At barely 19 years old, Tidjane Salaün is the second youngest player in the NBA, but you wouldn’t know it from his maturity and composure. His mindset and demeanor are more reminiscent of a seasoned veteran than a rookie stepping onto the world’s biggest basketball stage.
I had the opportunity to catch up with Salaün during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Expecting to speak with him in his native French, I was surprised when, after starting our conversation in French, he politely asked me to switch to English. “Actually, it's easier for me in English, that way I can learn faster [for the season],” he explained. This small yet significant gesture is a reflection of Salaün’s dedication to improving himself in every aspect, even in the face of a language barrier.
The Charlotte Hornets made waves by drafting Salaün with the sixth overall pick, significantly higher than most analysts projected. Jeff Peterson, the Hornets’ executive vice president of basketball operations, has been vocal about Salaün’s relentless work ethic and intensity. His willingness to conduct the interview in English, despite the added challenge, underscores the drive that has already made him stand out among his peers.
Salaün is one of seven players in this year’s first round to have played the previous season overseas. He honed his skills with Cholet Basket in the LNB Elite, France's top professional basketball league. The experience has been invaluable in preparing him for the challenges of being an NBA rookie. “Adaptation in America is not so hard for me. It was even easier…because I was alone last season. So now I have some tips, some habits…to know what I have to eat, everything,” he said, reflecting on the independence he developed in France.
But there is one thing that Salaün is having a hard time adjusting to. “They have a lot of salt in the food, I would say” he noted while chuckling.
International players have become increasingly prominent in the NBA, with French players like Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 first overall pick, leading the charge. The recent success of both the French men’s and women’s national teams, each earning silver medals at the Olympic Games, has further highlighted the country’s basketball talent. Salaün’s sister, Janelle, was part of the women’s national team, and Tidjane was there to cheer her on. With French basketball on the rise, Hornets fans are hopeful that Salaün will become a key player in this movement.
The NBA game is markedly different from international basketball, and Salaün has been quick to notice the contrasts. “[NBA players] are very aggressive on defense [and] on offense. For me, it’s easier because I can play more physically; they have more spacing,” Salaün explained.
The difference in officiating is also notable. “Sometimes the referee can call a foul, but for me, it’s not really a foul [in the NBA]....This can let the game be more tight and be more cool. They let [the players] fight in the game, and it’s very interesting to play like this and against some players that have habits to play like that,” he added.
Salaün’s statistics from the 2023-24 season with Cholet—9 points per game, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist—might not jump off the page, and his 37% shooting from the floor doesn’t immediately scream “NBA-ready.” However, it's difficult to predict how his international performance will translate to the NBA. LaMelo Ball, for instance, was considered a weak shooter when he entered the league, averaging just 25% from three with the Illawarra Hawks. Yet, since joining the Hornets, he’s become one of their most reliable shooters, boasting a career average of 35% from beyond the arc on a challenging, high volume shot diet.
Tidjane Salaün is soaking up advice from a variety of sources as he transitions to the NBA. He mentioned that he's been in touch with some of the other French players and even received a call from Hornets Power Forward Grant Williams. “If I have some questions, he's there to answer,” Salaün shared. In addition to connecting with fellow players, Salaün has also met with Kemba Walker, the Hornets' new player enhancement coach. “I’ve seen some of [his] highlights," he said. "I actually asked when I saw him two days ago about the season and the chance to be here with him, to work with him.”
Salaün is clear about his aspirations. “The first goal, from the beginning, is to win and to be the best possible…to try to…not try, to improve every day [and] every game,” he stated with conviction. This unwavering focus on growth underscores the mentality that has gotten him to the NBA at such a young age, and what makes him one of the most interesting rookies to watch this season.
