Jeff Van Gundy Labels Hornets' Assistant Coach Blaine Mueller "Remarkable"
Towards the end of the NBA season, ESPN's Zach Lowe had former NBA broadcaster and now LA Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy on the "Lowe Post" podcast. Van Gundy spent last season with the Boston Celtics as a "Senior Consultant", working with staffs of both Maine (G-League) and Boston.
During last season, Van Gundy spent a lot of time with Maine Celtics head coach Blaine Mueller, who has now joined the Charlotte Hornets as an assistant under Charles Lee. Van Gundy only had positive things to say about the new Hornets assistant coach,
"Blaine Mueller who’s going to join Charles Lee on his staff in Charlotte. Did such a remarkable job. I loved communicating with him about what I saw. He did a wonderful job improving not only the drafted and two way guys. He helped, as his staff did, the other guys who were filling out the roster. They’re going to have much more productive careers because of how he helped them."- Jeff Van Gundy via The Lowe Post Podcast
Mueller coached alongside Charles Lee in Milwaukee as an assistant before joining the Maine Celtics to gain head coaching experience last season. Van Gundy's praise suggests that Mueller could be a key addition for the Hornets new coaching staff.
The impact of Mueller's experience has already paid off for Charlotte. Summer League players James Banks and Brandon Slater were both former Maine Celtics players who had formed a relationship with Mueller which led then to Charlotte. Both contributed to Charlotte's impressive 7-1 summer league record.
