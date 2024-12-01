Josh Green's two-way connectivity is a perfect fit for Charles Lee's Charlotte Hornets
Josh Green has been exactly what the doctor ordered for the Charlotte Hornets.
As the rest of the roster around him succumbs to injuries, the Aussie swingman continues to thrive in a two-way role that has been pivotal in keeping Charlotte afloat in recent matchups. Green was billed as a do-it-all, competitive, get-up-in-your-shorts defender that can knock down open shots on offense while keeping the ball flowing, and he's been just that.
Charles Lee raved about his "connectors," Moussa Diabaté and Josh Green specifically, and after a recent home game, Green was asked about what it means to be one of those connectors.
"I think being a connector can be so many different things. I think there are so many different ways you can impact a game whether it's defense, whether it's rebounds, somebody like Moussa, you know that's a huge connector. That's somebody that every team needs."
"Winning teams all have connectors and it's something that I take my pride in, and I'm fine with doing that. I'm fine with creating shots for LaMelo, Brandon, Miles. They're all great players...You know I think it's fun to be a connector. There are momentum changes in games, and I think it's just being able to watch film and see where I'm able to help those guys out."
In recent outings, Green's connectivity has shined on offense.
After a slow start to the 2024-25 season, Green has morphed into an absolute sniper. According to Shotcreator, Green is an above-average shooter in all three of their tracking zones: 8/18 in the left corner (44.4%, 6% higher than league average), 11/22 above the break (50%, 15% higher than league average), and 10/18 in the right corner (55.6%, 18% higher than league average). He's shooting 49.2% from deep as a whole, a 92nd percentile mark among all shooters.
His shooting ability is the great equalizer for a player who struggles to create shots for both himself and his teammates. However, with the Hornets down to just a handful of healthy players, Green has been forced to handle the ball, and he's delivered with a couple of flashy assists.
The two clips above show a player fully in control of his game.
In the first, Green shows a rare flash of on-ball playmaking ability, tilting the defense on the pick and roll before spotting an open Tidjane Salaün in the corner. It's truly an impressive live dribble pass from Green.
In the second, his shooting ability forces the Knicks defense to overcommit on a scramble situation, and he calmly swings the ball to Salaün who knocks down the open three of the pump fake.
Josh Green's offensive game has been a pleasant surprise in his early tenure donning the purple and teal of the Charlotte Hornets, but his bread will forever be buttered with his efforts and abilities on defense.
In Charlotte's last two losses, a pair of last-second nail-biters against the Knicks and the Hawks, Green amassed five steals. Those five takeaways are a masterclass in timing, positioning, effort, want-to, and elite basketball IQ.
There's nothing lucky or unearned in any of these steals. Green is a pest on defense in every sense of the complimentary word, and Charlotte's defense is better off with him on the floor. Season-long statistics don't bear it out, but the eye test and numbers from recent contests prove Green's ability to impact winning for the Charlotte Hornets.
A handful of abysmal first quarters in mid-November tanked any long-term statistical resume that could be used in favor of Green, but his impact during Charlotte's home stand is more akin of what to expect from the former Arizona Wildcat.
The team's 8.2 net rating with Green on the floor across the Hornets' last four games are miles above anybody else on the roster. Cody Martin, Green's backup, is the only other Charlottean with a positive net rating in that stretch of games. Green sports the second best offensive rating and a top five defensive rating during Charlotte's home stand, the only Hornet in the top five of each statistic.
Late November Josh Green has been the type of player Charlotte thought they were trading for this summer. Jeff Peterson and company made a move for a connective player that can slot into Charlotte's starting lineup alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller and do the dirty work for the long-term, and they landed the ideal archetypal fit in Josh Green. His energy is contagious, and he is the exact type of role player that embodies the newfound Hornets DNA that is set to lead the franchise into its next chapter.
