Absolutely Balling: LaMelo Ball sinks unreal three-pointer in huge win
There is no shot on the floor that LaMelo Ball isn't confident in taking.
Whether or not he makes them ultimately depends on the night, but every so often, Ball reminds everyone what he's capable of. Shots like those are why the Charlotte Hornets are willing to live with occasionally questionable shot selection. Ball hit one last night that might have been, as Hornets announcer Eric Collins proudly proclaimed, the best shot he's ever made.
During the midst of an impressive scoring run that involved Ball taking and making a lot of shots, the Detroit Pistons appeared to have finally prevented him from scoring. Wendell Moore Jr. stayed over top of an attempted screen by Moussa Diabate, forcing Ball to turn back at nearly half-court.
With the shot clock winding down, Ball picked up the basketball and faded to his left on one leg, flinging the ball towards the hoop. It clanged in off the back of the rim, prompting a scream from Collins and a burst of energy from the crowd.
While Ball celebrated on his way down the court and rookie Tidjane Salaun raised his hands in utter glee, Collins shouted, "Ohhhhh! The greatest shot by LaMelo Ball!" His three pushed the lead to 20 points, but the Pistons would ultimately mount a furious comeback and force overtime.
Ball regrettably fouled out in the first second of overtime, otherwise, he may have been able to take and make more impressive shots and expand on his 35-point, nine-assist outing. Brandon Miller stepped up with a career-high 38 and eight made threes to lead the Hornets to the win in the extra period.
