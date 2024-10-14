Analyzing Hornets rookie KJ Simpson's first three preseason games
KJ Simpson was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2024 NBA Draft with the 42nd pick in the second round out of the University of Colorado where he played three seasons. Simpson was the best player at Colorado in his junior season, even with the likes of Cody Williams, who was selected in the lottery by the Utah Jazz.
Simpson was projected to go earlier in the draft but fell right into the Hornets' hands. He stands at just above six-foot tall, which is obviously a concern, but like a familiar Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues, although taller, he plays with a lot of heart.
When drafted by the Hornets, he claimed he'd "run through a brick wall for them," which gained the stamp of approval from all Hornets fans. Let's take a look at how the first three preseason games have treated KJ Simpson.
Statistics/Game Lines
VS NEW YORK
VS MIAMI
@ MEMPHIS
10 MINUTES
16 MINUTES
14 MINUTES
2 POINTS
5 POINTS
8 POINTS
1 ASSIST
2 REBOUNDS
2 ASSISTS
1 TURNOVER
1 TURNOVER
1 TURNOVER
1/3 FIELD GOAL
0/3 FIELD GOAL
3-8 FIELD GOAL
Tough Shooting Display
So far, it hasn't been the best shooting display from Simpson, but you have to remember that this is his first time suiting up in a game since wearing a Colorado jersey. Simpson didn't compete in the Hornets summer league due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in the pre-draft process.
Simpson is shooting a lackluster 28.6% from the field and 12.5% from three in the three contests. Simpson has connected on just one of his eight attempted triples thus far, which comes as a shock due to how well he shot the three in college. He shot the ball with very impressive efficiency last season at Colorado at a 43.4% clip from three on 4.9 attempts. It's still early on and it's the perfect time to work out the kinks and rust.
Finding a Rhythm?
Although Simpson has struggled shooting the ball, he seemed to start to find his rhythm in the Hornets' last preseason game on Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. With the injuries to Cody Martin and Nick Smith Jr. in the preseason, it has allowed him to earn rotational minutes. Simpson was one of the first couple of players off the bench in this game and made a decent impact, along with this shot clock buzzer-beater below.
Simpson seemed to orchestrate the offense well and showed a lot of toughness, as well as a lot of effort on the defense end, which shows his willingness to compete.
He finished the game with a preseason best eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in his 14 minutes of game action.
Overall Grade: B-
I believe Simpson has been solid for the team, but does not stand out enough to receive regular rotation minutes. It was already expected that Simpson would spend the majority, if not all of the Hornets' season in Greensboro with the Swarm, but I can get behind why the Hornets selected him. Simpson has an impressive motor, a competitive spirit, and great energy, which is everything that the Hornets want in a player, to continue building the roster with players that have "Hornets DNA."
Full Highlights @ Memphis
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Three areas the Hornets will be most improved in this season
Former Hornets First-Rounder Kai Jones putting together impressive preseason with Clippers
Is Tre Mann a darkhorse for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award?